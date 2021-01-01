Belldinni 24 in. x 80 in. Smart Pro Polar White Solid Core Wood 10-Lite Frosted Glass Interior Door Slab No Bore

Smart Pro 10-Lite Polar White is a glazed door coated with a premium Italian enamel. The pane of white frosted glass divided into 10-Lite will provide privacy and increase the sense of space even when the doors are closed. Thanks to its aesthetics, Smart Pro 207 Polar White proves to be a smart investment. With the addition of this type of door, you can increase the potential value of your home. Smart Pro is a door of a new generation, in which every detail matters. The combination of sleek design, outstanding quality and robust construction puts the door on the best-selling positions. The light polar white color and the frosted glass panes will do the best to visually expand any home or office space. The door slab consists of a 5-1/2 in. wide solid pine frame and a 1/4 in. thick frosted glass. The frame is coated with premium quality Italian enamel. The glass is tempered so in case of damage it shatters into small, smooth surfaced pellets, excluding the possibility of injury. Wooden tenons and the best industry adhesives are used to assemble the parts of the door frame. The assembled slab is kept under pressure until it gains the necessary stiffness and solidity of the construction. Additional moldings are applied to the glass surface in order to create a 10-Lite design. The door finish is high quality Italian enamel, which provides a perfectly smooth coating of the slab. Special technologies guarantee a high resistance to washing and discoloration.