Pinecroft 24-in x 80-in Opaque Glass 1-Panel Frosted Glass Prefinished Glass Single Barn Door (Hardware Included) in Off-White | 8BDGL2480OP

Opaque tempered glass barn door 24 in x 80 in with track and installation hardware. 3/8 in thick opaque finished tempered glass barn door. Will cover existing openings 24 in x 80 in. Comes with an aluminum track, mounting hardware and installation instructions. Top track is 78-3/4 in. For use in interior applications only. Single door application only. Distance from back of glass door panel to wall is approximately 5/8 in. Door cannot be trimmed in height or width.