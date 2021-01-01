Eclisse 24 in. x 80 in. Galvanized Steel Pocket Door Frame Kit (2 in. x 6 in. Wall)

Simple, functional, strong and reliable: Eclisse Pocket Door Systems Frame Kit for a 2 in. x 6 in. wall is the perfect space saving solution for any room in the home if you wish to maximize usable floor space. The kit assembles into a galvanized steel frame with full pocket, patented removable track, everything you need to hang the door and metal door post for installation as a complete unit. Eclisse Pocket Door Systems has found a way to re-invent the pocket door and checked off every box when it comes to eliminating all of the problems associated with pocket doors.