From feather river doors

Feather River Doors 24 in. x 80 in. 1 Lite Preston Zinc Smooth Primed MDF Interior Door Slab, Primed MDF- Ready to Paint

$656.30
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The Preston Glass design is part of the Crown Jewel Collection. This is a triple paned full lite door with a geometric design featuring glue chip, clear, granite and fluted glass with zinc caming. This door will add instant style and charm to any opening. This is a slab only door that is not hinge or bore preppped. Color: Primed MDF- Ready to Paint.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com