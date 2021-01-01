Arden Selections 24 in. x 22.5 in. Lemon Leala Texture 2-Piece Deep Seating Outdoor Lounge Chair Cushion

The Arden Selections Outdoor Deep Seat Cushion Set is a great way to update your outdoor conversational furniture with beautiful patterns and comfort without buying a whole new furniture set. This set comes with a large pillow back that features a welt detail and a deep seat bottom. The pillow back measures 25 in. W x 22.5 in. L x 6.5 in. T, and the bottom cushion measures 24 in. W x 24 in. L x 5.75 in. T fitting most standard deep seat style seating and club chairs. Our Evertru Printed Polyester outdoor fabric is fade resistant and offers easy cleaning with just soap and water. Inside this outdoor cushion is patented 100% everLUXE polyester fiberfill to help it retain shape and provide long-lasting comfort during outdoor use. Fibers within are oriented in a vertical position, which provides structure and springing replacement patio cushions. This outdoor cushion is UV treated and is intended for use on your patio or deck, however, we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful.