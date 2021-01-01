Flash Furniture 24 in. x 42 in. Rectangular Black and Walnut Laminate Table Top with 23.5 in. x 29.5 in. Table Height Base, Brown

Complete your restaurant, break room or cafeteria with this table top and base configuration.This set is designed for commercial use to withstand the daily rigors in the hospitality industry. This set will also make a great option for your home as a dining table or in the rec room. The reversible top allows you to choose your color of choice and then affix to the base. Surface is heat, scratch and moisture resistant. Use a mild detergent and water, dry clean to keep your tables spotless.Whether you are just starting your business or upgrading your furniture this table set will complete the look. Color: Walnut.