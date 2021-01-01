From the stupell home decor collection
The Stupell Home Decor Collection 24 in. x 30 in. "Stay Close To People Who Feel Like Sunshine Blue Typography" by Erin Barrett Canvas Wall Art, Multi-Colored
Advertisement
Our stretched canvas is created with only the highest standards. We print with high quality inks and canvas, and then hand cut and stretch it over a 1.5 in. thick wooden frame. The art comes ready to hang with no installation required. Not to mention, at this size, it is sure to be the focal point of any room. Color: Multi-Colored.