Fasade Lay-in decorative thermoplastic ceiling tiles provides the classic look of traditional tin ceilings for a fraction of the cost. The ceiling panels feature quick and easy installation, inserting easily into any existing or new suspended ceiling grid. Whether you’re remodeling an entire room or simply accenting a small area, these ceiling panels create an instant designer look. Unlike traditional tin panels that require decades to acquire an antique look, these ceiling tiles have that turn of the century authenticity right out of the box. Fasade 24-in x 24-in Traditional 1 5-Pack Oil-Rubbed Bronze Patterned 15/16-in Drop Ceiling Tiles | PL5026