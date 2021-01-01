MSI 24 in. x 24 in. Square Isabela Ivory Matte Porcelain Paver Tile (14 pieces/56 sq. ft./pallet)

MSI's Isabella Ivory 24 in. x 24 in. x 0.79 in. Porcelain Paver evokes a warm, comfortable vibe that's always in style. It's soft ivory hues are complemented by tonal veins that bring dimension and elegance to this large format porcelain paver. Easy to install, stain resistant and low-maintenance, it's a top choice for those who want designer looks without sacrificing practicality. This cutting-edge matte finished paver is also frost tolerant, slip resistant and doesn't require sealing. Additionally, its color and design won't fade overtime. Suitable for both residential and light commercial interior and exterior flooring projects including entryways, paths, driveways, pool areas and patios, this multitalented porcelain paver will give your installation or remodel a modern, yet classic look. This is a rectified tile, mechanically finished on all sides to achieve uniformity. It's precise sizing allows for a thinner grout joint, which results in a clean, professional install and reduces staining issues. Color: Isabela Ivory.