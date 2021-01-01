GreatBigCanvas 24 in. x 24 in. "Mandala Sunburst" by Conrad Knutsen Canvas Wall Art, Multi-Color

Premium Thick-Wrap Canvas entitled Mandala Sunburst. Square abstract decor with a silver mandala design in the middle and spots of gold all over. Our proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture. It is acid free and specially developed for our giclee print platforms. Each print is produced with our own archival UV quality inks supporting a vibrant color gamut, while being scratch and fade resistant. Each premium canvas gallery wrap is finished with a closed back preventing dust collection inside the back of the wrap. The back includes a pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Color: Multi-Color.