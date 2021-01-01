Steelworks cold rolled steel is designed to be used in a variety of welding applications for commercial or residential projects. Cold rolled steel is a superior grade of close-tolerance steel that is smooth and bright in appearance and 50% stronger than hot rolled steel. Manufactured in the USA with low carbon steel. Commonly used in automobiles, appliances, furniture and many other everyday items. Smooth surface creates an excellent base for painting. Use sheet metal screws to attach to other material. Measured by width x length. Hillman 24-in x 24-in Cold Rolled Steel Solid Sheet Metal | 11776