EMPIRE ART DIRECT LLC 24 in. x 24 in. "Coastal Menagerie C" Arte de Legno Digital Print on Solid Wood Wall Art, Multi Color

This next piece in the coastal menagerie series features a lovable seahorse on an ocean chart background. All of the Coastal Menagerie pieces can be combined with other seafaring artworks to create a consistent feel throughout your home, office or ocean themed business. Whether you choose the whitewashed fir planks or the natural finish this seahorse will still look playful and inviting. Complete your oceanographic motif with all of the pieces in the series. Color: Multi Color.