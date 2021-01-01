Turn your frameless, plain mirror into a new decorative framed mirror with this simple mirror molding kit. Cut-to-size, easy-to-assemble mirror frames that overlay your existing frameless vanity mirror. This is a solution that allows you to instantly refresh your bathroom, powder room, or any other room of your house with a plain mirror. Kit arrives with 4 pieces of molding cut-to-size and ready to assemble with all hardware and adhesives included in the kit. Easy-to-follow directions make this a simple project for all DIY levels. Constructed of durable, specially-engineered MDF, the molding can withstand the day-to-day rigors of bathroom environments. Designed for frameless mirrors that have been installed with adhesives and/or flat clips, the molding adheres to the face of your existing mirror using a strong double-sided tape. Just assemble the 4 molding pieces into a square, wait for the corner glue to set, peel off the pre-applied adhesive tape, and stick to your clean and dry mirror for an instantly different look to your room. You never have to remove the mirror you already have. This is a unique renovation solution that can instantly refresh your bathroom without tool expertise or the high expense of a custom frame mirror. Gardner Glass Products 24-in W x 36-in H Espresso MDF Modern/Contemporary Mirror Frame Kit (Hardware Included) in Brown | 15060