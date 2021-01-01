No matter the application, The HC Companies Indoor and Outdoor Classic Flower Pot Garden Planter will present your horticultural hobby or project with simplistic style. This classic garden planter features a traditional design and natural colors that enhance both indoor and outdoor plantings. The classic look allows them to fit into any setting. Made from plastic, this gardening container is very durable and lightweight. This makes the universal planter great for performing outdoor container gardening on your patio, porch, or deck. This container will not crack nor will its color fade over time. Having a rolled rim around this planter bucket helps you to easily move the container around, even when it is full of soil. Because of the durable plastic, you don't have to worry about it cracking or breaking when lifting it. Whether you are growing a fern on your window sill or putting together a patio herb garden, The HC Companies Indoor and Outdoor Classic Flower Pot Garden Planter is the right choice. The HC Companies 24-in W x 24-in H Blue Resin Low Bowl Planter | 219279