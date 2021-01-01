IDEAL Security 24 in. W Stackable 5-Plastic Storage Bins Tilt Bins Organizer for Everything from DIY to Crafts, Gray

Ideal Storage Tilt Bins are the perfect solution for storing small and medium parts efficiently. The durable high-impact polystyrene guarantees resistance to everyday wear and tear and the crystal clear bins allows you to check the bins content easily. There are 6 different bin sizes that enable you to customize your setup according to your needs. All the models are 24 in. W, which allows you to stack them on top of each other. This 5-bin model measures 24 in. W x 6.4 in. H x 5.4 in. D. You can mount them on a wall, or you can install them in 1 of our free-standing or wall-mounted frame options. They are perfect for both home and professional use. You can store food and spices in your pantry, extra make-up and hair accessory in your bathroom, cleaning supplies in your closet or organize office supplies on your desk. You can use them to store small parts on your workbench, organize small parts in HVAC box trucks, store everything including copper, electrical, plumbing and gas pipe fittings. Color: Gray.