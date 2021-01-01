Northlight 24 in. Unlit Leaves Berry and Pine Needle Artificial Christmas Wreath

Add this beautiful wreath to your already existing Christmas decor this year. Perfect to hang on your door or on any wall in your home. Product Features: Long needle pine and berry Christmas wreath. Green leaves and small berries throughout. Comes with a long twig circular base for hanging. No assembly required - wreath comes in 1-piece. Recommended for indoor use or covered outdoor use. Dimensions: 24 in. Dia (measured from outermost tip to outermost tip across the wreath). Material(s): twig/plastic.