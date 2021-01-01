International Concepts 24 in. Unfinished Wood Bar Stool

These Mission style barstools are ready for you to add your personal touch; simply stain or paint your favorite color. Our barstools are crafted from solid eco-friendly parawood. Parawood is a hard wood that comes from the great rubber plantations of Malaysia. The density of parawood is comparable to that of birch or ash. Its strength is rated the same as maple. Parawood is easy to finish and matches well with a variety of other woods. Once a rubber tree is no longer able to produce sufficient quantities of latex, it is cut for the process of furniture making and a new tree is planted in its place. This is an example of man's ability to fully utilize our natural resources, without harming the environment. Color: Unfinished.