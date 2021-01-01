Alpine Corporation 24 in. Tall Hanging Snowflake with LED Lights

Celebrate the winter season by adding Alpine Corporation's 24 in. tall Hanging Snowflake to your holiday display. This ornament is a great addition to any indoor or outdoor decor. The festive snowflake decor will brighten your nighttime display with its 102 cool white LED lights. It features 8 different lighting functions, including: in waves, slow glow, chasing, flashing, sequential, twinkle/flashing and steady on. It includes a controller with transformer to allow for hassle-free use. Constructed of PVC and copper, this ornament will provide years of quality use. Alpine Corporation's Hanging Snowflake measures 20 in. x 1 in. x 24 in. and has a 16 ft. cord, perfect for your holiday display. Alpine Corporation is one of America's leading designers, importers, and distributors of superior quality home and garden decor products. Alpine Corporation's award winning in-house design team continuously develops new and innovative "statement pieces" for your home and garden. Your outdoor living spaces will be the envy of the neighborhood with our wide assortment of fresh, fashionable and contemporary products, from beautifully crafted solar garden stakes featuring patented motion and fiber optic lighting technology to gorgeous glass and glow-in-the-dark bird baths and feeders.