Northlight 24 in. Pre-Lit LED Gunnison Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath with Clear Lights

Bring that Christmas spirit into your home with our beautiful Gunnison Pine wreath. This wreath was designed perfectly with PE branches that are mixed with traditional PVC branches to give off that realistic look and feel. Watch as the clear micro rice LED lights on this wreath illuminate your home with that festive holiday touch. This durable artificial Christmas wreath is the perfect way to bring that Christmas look into your home for the holidays. Product Features: Pre-lit with 30 clear micro rice lights. 120 tips. 1 in. W to 2 in. W tapered tips. Additional Product Features: LED lights use 90% less energy. Durable non-glass replaceable bulbs. Cool to the touch. Requires (3) in. AA in. size batteries - not included. Convenient on/off switch located on the battery pack. Light sets on the wreath are UL certified and approved for indoor or outdoor use however the wreath itself is recommended for indoor use. If 1-bulb burns out the rest will stay lit. No assembly required- wreath comes in 1-piece. Includes a heavy-duty ring metal frame backing for hanging. Dimensions: 24 in. Dia (measured from outermost tip/edge to outermost tip/edge across the wreath). Material(s): PE/PVC/metal/glass bulbs/wire.