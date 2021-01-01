Costway 24 in. Pre-Lit Flocked Artificial Christmas Spruce Wreath with 50 LED Lights and Timer

Our Christmas wreath can decorating your home to add the warm and joyful festival atmosphere for you. Containing 50 LED lights, the Christmas wreath serves to provide a colorful and shiny space for you, which also brings the warmth to the winter. When the night falls, you can turn on the light, and then it will be the most eye-catching decoration. With the timer, it's convenient to control the light too. The Christmas wreath comes with several ornaments such as silver bristles and red berries. Without extra decorations, it offers different Christmas elements and makes the festival more cheerful. The Christmas wreath has 30 pine needles, which provides a lush and full look and makes it lifelike in appearance. Using the new PVC material, the needles will not deform easily and keep the natural appearance for you. So whether it's hung on the wall indoors or door outdoors, surely it will deliver the vitality and warmth to you.