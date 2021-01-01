PureOptics tool-free LED under cabinet lighting by BLACK+DECKER is the ultimate DIY addition to your kitchen and home with its extraordinary design allowing for total installation within minutes - no tools required. The low-profile design is easily hidden under cabinets while providing task and accent lighting free of shadows and glares. Featuring a cool white light and ten brightness levels, this ultra-slim LED light bar is ideal for inviting accent lighting or task lighting for kitchens, laundry rooms and more. Controlled by a hands-free motion sensor or built-in power button, this under cabinet lighting system offers ultimate convenience in one complete package. Money saving, high-efficiency LEDs last up to 50, 000 hours and use 85% less energy compared to incandescent lights. BLACK+DECKER 24-in Plug-in Light Bar Under Cabinet Lights in Gray | LEDUC24-1CK