These stools are lightweight and stackable effortlessly easy to move in and out of storage plus they can be stacked to maximize space. Featuring a vegan leather cushion and a scratch-resistant powder coat for added value no matter your design, GIA has a solution for you. With a weight capacity of 300 pounds, our iron alloy stools are the category leader in strength and durability we added support braces and structural ribs in each seat to provide you with long lasting peace of mind. Rubber feet prevent the chairs from sliding and protect floors from scratches or marring. GIA 24-in metal bar stool Silver Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Bar Stool Rubber | M0124SILVERPU2LWS