HomeSullivan 24 in. Loehr Cherry Swivel Cushioned Bar Stool, Cherry/Dark Gray

Freshen up your home interior with the HomeSullivan Loehr Bar Stool. This bar stool has a modern style, which will add a contemporary addition to your existing interior design. It has a swivel mechanism, so you can easily talk to people sitting beside you without needing to get up and turn around. It features a low back, which conveniently slides completely under the bar. Coming with a wooden frame, it adds a touch of warmth to any home. This brown stool is easy to match with the rest of your home decor. It features a foot rest, ensuring that you sit with correct posture. With an easy-to-assemble design, this bar stool will be ready for use in no time. Color: Cherry/Dark Gray.