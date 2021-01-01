Our unique design and exclusive technique allows for the ink to be raised a few millimeters above the mirror, yet remain scratch proof and fade resistant. The mirror itself is of the highest quality measuring 1/4 inch in thickness and providing a crystal clear distortion free reflection. Premium backing prevents corrosion in bathroom environments and all mirrors come with the wall hangers already installed allowing it to be hung vertically or horizontally. Drywall anchors and screws are also included for your convenience. Each mirror is carefully inspected prior to shipping and packaged securely with several layers of protective packaging, ensuring a safe delivery. As with the benefits of a traditional mirror, it naturally provides an appearance of increased space in the surrounding area and increased brightness and lighting. Designart 24-in L x 24-in W Round Yellow Polished Frameless Wall Mirror | MIR24577-C2-C24