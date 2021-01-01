Drive Medical 24 in./60.96 cm Knurled Chrome Grab Bar with Rotating Flange, Silver

Product Description US en-US Grab Bars by AquaSense are used where extra support is required, to help prevent accidents such as slipping, sliding or falling. This 24 in. / 60.96 cm non-slip, knurled chrome grab rail has a rotating flange for easy installation on the side of the bathtub wall, shower wall or around the toilet and sink areas. This grab bar can be mounted vertically, horizontally or diagonally. AquaSense Grab Bars are rust resistant and come complete with instructions and stainless steel hardware. Color: Silver.