From marmont hill
24 in. H x 24 in. W "Flamingos Sweetheart II" by Marmont Hill Printed Canvas Wall Art, Multi-Colored
Advertisement
This fine art canvas painting print created by the Marmont Hill Art Collective can bring about a glimpse of nature to the walls of any room. This print is professionally hand-stretched and gallery wrapped around a hidden, non-warping frame. The art print will arrive with 2 D-rings mounted on the back, making it ready to hang right out of the package. Color: Multi-Colored.