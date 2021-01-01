Sandusky 24 in. H Single-Tier Welded Steel Storage Locker in Forest Green

Designed for kids and teens to provide individual storage space and organization for books, games and accessories, sports gear, apparel, toys and much more. Ideal for home use or schools. Includes two side hooks and a number plate. Louvers on top and bottom for air ventilation. Recessed handle with finger-lift latch accommodates a standard padlock (not included). Welded steel construction with durable powder coat finish available in 17 colors. Overall size of locker is 15 in. W x 15 in. D x 24 in. H. Shipped assembled (except for hooks, handle and number plate). Pre-drilled holes allow these lockers to be stacked on one another or wall-mounted for multiple applications. Note: In the interest of safety, it is recommended to floor and/or wall mount lockers to avoid injury. Color: Forest Green.