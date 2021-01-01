HODEDAH 47.24 in. H Beech Wooden 6-Shelf 3-Door Standard Bookcase

Organize your home or office space with the Hodedah Multi-Purpose Bookcase. It is available in various gorgeous finishes to choose from. This multi-purpose bookcase is engineered out of high quality engineered wood making it durable and long lasting. Perfect for organizing books, stationary, papers, folders and files in your office. You can place it in your child's bedroom to store toys, folded clothes and much more. You can keep it in the kitchen to store can goods, small appliances, pots and pans. Use this unit in the laundry room to store your detergent and other laundry supplies. In combination with other multi-purpose units from Hodedah, you can create a great set that will organize any room of your home. With all this space, you'll wonder why you didn't organize sooner. Color: Beech.