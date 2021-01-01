From storage concepts
Storage Concepts 24-in D x 36-in W x 63-in H 4-Tier Wire Utility Shelving Unit in Black | BWS243663-4
Advertisement
Durable powder coated finish is rust and chip resistant. 500 Lbs. per shelf capacity and 2000 Lbs. total. Certified by NSF international. Easy to assemble and accessible from all four sides. Shelves are fully adjustable in 1-in increments. Adjustable feet on posts help adapt to uneven or various types of flooring. Storage Concepts 24-in D x 36-in W x 63-in H 4-Tier Wire Utility Shelving Unit in Black | BWS243663-4