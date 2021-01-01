The Manhattan is in many ways exactly what you would expect from a RandalCo vanity, utilizing simple yet elegant design features to maximize storage. Each unit comes with beautiful painted black legs, contrasting a full-color exterior and White Wood doors. This color scheme is highlighted by the cubby hole storage in the lower half of the vanity to provide your space with a real sense of depth and visual interest that will make your bathroom eyecatching for years to come. Each Manhattan is created 1-of-1, right here in the United States. Delivered fully assembled with an integrated ceramic sink, the Manhattan stands ready to complete your look without compromising on storage, regardless of the size of your home. Randalco 24-in Charred Oak Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Glossy White Ceramic Top | RU0048 4658