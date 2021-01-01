Premium LEVELLA 24 in. 2.7 cu.ft. Single Oven Electric Range with 4 Burners and Storage Drawer in Black with Stainless Steel Door

Premium Levella's 24 in. 2.7 cu. ft. electric range is the perfect appliance for your apartment, condo, cottage, cabin or office kitchen or anywhere space is a concern. Just as in larger units there is an in-door window and oven light to allow users to check on food while it is cooking. Two adjustable wire racks included. A handy removable storage drawer is perfect for storing cookie sheets, cupcake pans and other cookware. Removing the drawer makes cleaning under and around the range quick and easy. With its small footprint, it conserves space while providing all the functionality you need to cook healthy meals at home. Color: Black.