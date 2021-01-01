Lifesmart 24 in. 1500-Watt 2 Element Quartz Infrared Portable Tower Heater and Fan, Black

Warm up that cold spot in the room or place the heater next to your couch while you curl up and watch a movie. You'll love how toasty you feel when you bask in the warmth of the Lifesmart 24 in. Tower Infrared Heater and Fan. This infrared heater supplements the heat of your home and reduces energy costs by only warming up the room you're occupying. It runs on 2 heat settings - 1,000 or 1,500-Watt. The heater is loaded with safety features like the overheat and tip over shut off switches as well as a cool touch exterior. Utilize this unit by zone heating the rooms you spend the most time in. Zone heating allows you to only heat the rooms you are in the most and helps save you reduce energy consumption. Keep warm this winter and fall when you use your Lifesmart 24 in. Tower Infrared Heater and Fan. Color: Black.