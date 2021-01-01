Tracker Safe 24-Gun Fire-Resistant Combination/Dial Lock Gun Safe, Gray, Gray textured powder coat finish

The Tracker Safe TS24-GRY is the perfect safe for storing your mixture of valuables and firearms. The TS24 model comes standard with adjustable shelves for you to easily store everything you want inside your new safe. With heavy all steel construction the TS24 is perfect for keeping children away from firearms and from smash and grabs robberies. The TS24 is a great value for a low price. Trust a Tracker Safe to protect your valuables. Color: Gray textured powder coat finish.