From apex dynamics
24 GHz Wireless USB Mouse Z3700 Sport Purple
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Brand new, and authentic products ship from, and are sold by (check above) Slim, portable design: At 3.98 x 2.37 x 1.0 inches (101 x 60 x 25.3 millimeters), this mouse is easy to take with you. Store the USB receiver inside the mouse on the go. 2.4GHz wireless connection: Work comfortably without wires. Simply plug the USB receiver into your computer. Battery life up to 16 months: Keep going on a single AA battery. Blue LED technology: This mouse works on a variety of surfaces. 1200 dpi optical sensor: Move your mouse with accuracy and speed. Compatible with multiple operating systems: Connect to any computer with an available USB port and Windows 7, 8, 10; Mac OS 10.3 or later; or Chrome OS. Battery life depends on usage. Note: In case of Wireless mouse, the USB receiver will be provided inside or along with the mouse