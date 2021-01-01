24 GHz Wireless USB Mouse Z3700 Sport Purple

Best Quality Guranteed. Brand new, and authentic products ship from, and are sold by (check above) Slim, portable design: At 3.98 x 2.37 x 1.0 inches (101 x 60 x 25.3 millimeters), this mouse is easy to take with you. Store the USB receiver inside the mouse on the go. 2.4GHz wireless connection: Work comfortably without wires. Simply plug the USB receiver into your computer. Battery life up to 16 months: Keep going on a single AA battery. Blue LED technology: This mouse works on a variety of surfaces. 1200 dpi optical sensor: Move your mouse with accuracy and speed. Compatible with multiple operating systems: Connect to any computer with an available USB port and Windows 7, 8, 10; Mac OS 10.3 or later; or Chrome OS. Battery life depends on usage. Note: In case of Wireless mouse, the USB receiver will be provided inside or along with the mouse