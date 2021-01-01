24” End Table Sofa Table With Firm Structure

End tables are often overshadowed by your other furniture, but they're not supposed to be the center of attention. Rather, these small yet stylish pieces of accent furniture can add style and function to your living room, bedroom or den. Just quietly hold a pair of lamps, or place a glass bowl of fruit, will be very nice. If you are a fan of reading, the solid wood vintage style end table is very suitable for carrying books, iPad or magazines. Color: Espresso