Vinturi 24-Bottle Freestanding Wine Refrigerator - RF24BTBK13

Keep everything you need for effortless entertaining all in one compact space with this Vinturi wine chiller. The four vinyl coated wire shelves offer plenty of space for 24 standard bottles of wine. The compressor technology provides cooling efficiency, reliable operating durability and greater temperature accuracy than other types of cooling systems. In addition, the auto defrost prevents frost build up with no intervention required for ease of use. This compact unit fits easily into any room or space freestanding or under counter so that you can create your own wine cellar experience anywhere that makes sense for your home or entertaining space. SIZE: 2.4 Cubic Feet, 29.5” H x 17” W x 17.75” D.