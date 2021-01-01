24 Bottle Dual Zone Free Standing Wine Refrigerator

CASO Design specializes in unique, innovative products that exceed expectations with German design and engineering. Caso's WineSafe 24 Bottle Dual Zone Free Standing Wine Cooler keeps your red and white wine collections stored separately at the precise temperature for ultimate pleasure. WiFi smart control via Caso's Wine Control App allows you to control the temperature of each zone, keeps track of your wine inventory, and alerts you if the inside temp changes all on your smartphone or smart pad. Plus, calm-running compressors on vibration reduction feet ensure the tranquility that is required for your wine to retain its best taste.