Twin Star Home 24 in. White Backless Wood Counter Height Bar Stools (Set of 2)

This set of two bar stools can be used at your breakfast bar, kitchen island, or pub-style dining for casual seating with beautiful, modern farmhouse charm. The design is compact yet durable. Each stool is crafted from solid wood and can hold up to 250 lbs. while still being able to easily slide beneath counters and tabletops. The backless saddle seats are paired with bright, yet neutral, finishes on the legs that add a pop of color to your decor. Pair your bar stools with the kitchen island from the matching collection for a completely refreshed look. Color: White.