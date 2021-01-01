Generac 24,000-Watt (LP)/ 21,000-Watt (NG) Air Cooled Automatic Whole House Generator with WIFI and 200 Amp Transfer Switch

As the industry leader, Generac is proud to offer peace of mind to more than 2 million homeowners. Generac created the home standby generator market over 60-years ago and continues to provide innovative backup power solutions to homeowner's across the world. Introducing the largest air-cooled generator on the market - Generac's 24kW is a big deal in a small-package. Generac's commitment to continuous improvement, innovation and technology is giving us the ability to bring more power to you. With Generac's new 24kW you can save up to 8,000 dollars in product and installation costs, when compared to competitive output products, while powering what is most important for your home or small business. The new 24kW Guardian unit-packs the most power into a small-package, taking up to 70% less space when compared to competitive output products. Disclaimers: Based on internal company data.