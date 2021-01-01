From wondershop

23in Incandescent Tinsel Tiger Christmas Novelty Sculpture - Wondershop

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bring an extra dose of cuteness to your space with this Incandescent Tinsel Tiger Christmas Novelty Sculpture from Wondershop?. Perfect for indoor and outdoor spaces, this 23in tinsel tiger novelty sculpture has 50 clear incandescent lights on the inside and outside to instantly brighten up your holiday decor. Place this tinsel Christmas tiger decoration on your front yard, patio, or in your living room to add a fun, festive vibe to your space. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.

