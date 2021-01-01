From corbett lighting
Corbett Lighting 239-12 Sauterne 2 Light 15" High Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant Gold Leaf / Polished Stainless Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Corbett Lighting 239-12 Sauterne 2 Light 15" High Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant FeaturesConstructed of hand-crafted iron and stainless steelComes with a handmade Venetian Glass shadeManufactured in PhilippinesRequires (2) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsMeets ADA standards1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 4"Backplate Height: 9-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Gold Leaf / Polished Stainless