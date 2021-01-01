From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 238C Bellmont Bellmont Single Light 14" Wide Pendant Brushed Satin Nickel / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants
Innovations Lighting 238C Bellmont Bellmont Single Light 14" Wide Pendant Features180° adjustable swivel mountingComes with a clear shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 18" downrodDesigned for use with vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 30"Width: 14"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Satin Nickel / Clear