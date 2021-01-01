From innovations
Innovations 238-BAB-G171-LED Fulton 1 Light Swing Arm Part of The Franklin Restoration Collection, Black Antique Brass
Advertisement
Fulton 1 Light Swing Arm part of the Franklin Restoration Collection Rated for 100 Watt Maximum ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluorescent and Halogen bulbs Package Dimensions : 26" L x 10.0" W x 8" H Country of Origin: CHINA, Weight: 5.35 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations