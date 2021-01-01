James Martin Vanities 238-105-V60S-3EJP Providence 60" Free Standing Single Basin Vanity Set with White Oak Cabinet and Eternal Jasmine Pearl Quartz Vanity Top Includes Eternal Jasmine Pearl Quartz Vanity Top (may not be pictured on main image)The Providence 60" single sink vanity by James Martin Vanities features pewter finish plantation style hardware adorning two doors and six drawers with shelves for storage. The bottom drawers on either side are double height for taller items. Matching decorative wood backsplash is included. The look is completed with a vanity top and a premium solid surface sink.Included Components:Covered under James Martin Vanities' 1 year limited warrantyWhite oak wood vanity cabinet with 2 doors, 6 drawers, and 1 shelfQuartz vanity top with single porcelain sinkCabinet Features:Constructed of white oak wood and plywood providing a lifetime of durabilityCabinet bottoms, sides, and shelves are constructed from 1/2" (13mm) thick multi-layered plywood with stain-grade wood veneersFree standing installation – vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designTwo door cabinet with interior shelf space and six drawers - lower drawers are double heightInterior shelves are adjustable and removable with pre-cut channels to allow for plumbing drain pipesSoft close undermount drawer glides and soft close door hingesDrawer boxes are crafted with classic English dovetail joinery for strength and durabilityDrawer bottoms are lined with our signature brushed aluminum laminateVertical supports and corner brackets reinforce the strength of the cabinet and distributes weight of the countertopCabinet ships with a full back panel to allow for variable plumbing locationsCabinet interiors and exteriors are sealed with moisture and UV resistant finishesVanity cabinet includes matching decorative hardwareVanity will ship fully assembledOptional designer wood backsplash included with cabinetVanity Top Features:3 cm quartz is highly stain and scratch resistant with low liquid absorption rateTop features N-Boost technology designed to modify the surface at a molecular level facilitating easier cleaning and maintenanceQuartz vanity top includes single rectangular undermount sink constructed of porcelainQuartz vanity tops are curated from a 95 percent blend of ground natural quartz with 5 percent polymer resin to create an ultra-durable and low maintenance surfaceQuartz requires no sealing and resists staining and corrosion from liquids, including most household cleaning products3 pre-drilled faucet holesEquipped with an overflow to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 58-3/8" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 32-11/16" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 23-3/8" (from front to back)Number of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 6Number of Shelves: 1Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 58-7/8" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 23-3/8" (front edge to back edge)Backsplash Height: 4-1/2"Number of Basins: 1Sink Measurements: 19-5/8" L x 14" W x 5-3/4" HNumber of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Single Bright White