Innovations Lighting 237 X-Large Cone X-Large Cone Single Light 16" Tall Bathroom Sconce Antique Brass / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Innovations Lighting 237 X-Large Cone X-Large Cone Single Light 16" Tall Bathroom Sconce Features3 way socket switch transitions from high, low, and off settingsConstructed from steelComes with finish coordinated X-Large Cone shadesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 12"Extension: 16"Product Weight: 3.9 lbsShade Height: 10"Shade Width: 12"Shade Depth: 12"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Antique Brass / Clear