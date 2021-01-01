From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 237 Large Oxford Large Oxford 13" Tall Bathroom Sconce Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Cased Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 237 Large Oxford Large Oxford 13" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesReversible mounting allows this fixture to be installed with the light directed upwards or downwardsConstructed from brass, glass, and steelComes with a clear glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixture3 Way switchUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 12"Extension: 20"Shade Height: 8-1/8"Shade Width: 12"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Cased