Innovations Lighting 237 Canton Canton Single Light 25" Tall Bathroom Sconce Brushed Brass / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Innovations Lighting 237 Canton Canton Single Light 25" Tall Bathroom Sconce Features3 way socket switch transitions from high, low, and off settingsConstructed from steelComes with finish coordinated Canton shadesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25"Width: 8"Extension: 35"Product Weight: 5.3 lbsShade Height: 7-1/4"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Brushed Brass / Clear