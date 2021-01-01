Mansfield 237-1 MS Oval 20-1/2" Vitreous China Drop In Bathroom Sink with Single Faucet Hole and Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

From mansfield
Mansfield 237-1 MS Oval 20-1/2" Vitreous China Drop In Bathroom Sink with Single Faucet Hole and Overflow Mansfield 237-1 Features:Covered under a limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of vitreous china, ensuring durability and dependabilityInstalls in a drop in configurationRear drain - less drain assemblySingle faucet holeEquipped with front overflowMade in the USAMansfield 237-1 Specifications:Overall Depth: 20-1/2" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 17" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 8" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 17" (left to the right of basin)Basin Width: 11-1/8" (front to back of basin)Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Vitreous China White