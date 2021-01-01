236in Carrying Case Bag with Strap for Light Stand Tripod Monopod Photography Photo Studio

Best Quality Guranteed. Portable SizeDimension:33.5inx2.7in (85cmx7cm). Please make sure the size is what you want, otherwise don't buy. This Carrying Bag is ultra light weightyou could fold it in your coat pockets or camera bags compactly. Nylon MaterialCarrying case is made of nylon, and the external lining provides some water resistancebut not totally waterproof. Zipper & Shoulder strap Smooth ZipperMake it easier to get your tripod inside and out. Single Shoulder strap for Hand-held or Shoulder Carrying. Monopod & Tripod BagTripod carrying case is used for protecting short tripods and Monpod from damage, scratches, dings. Please NoteThere is no padded, if you need some padding, you could wrap your tripod in a Soft Cloth before inserting it in the cast.