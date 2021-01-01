From kohler lighting
Kohler Lighting 23690-LED Memoirs 24" Wide LED Light Vanity Light Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Kohler Lighting 23690-LED Memoirs 24" Wide LED Light Vanity Light Inspired by elegant architecture and crown molding, this Memoirs lighting collection pairs perfectly with the KOHLER Memoirs Faucet & Fixture collections and was made with the quality you can expect from KOHLER Co. Features A perfect compliment to Kohler's Memoirs suite of products Frosted glass shades that perfectly diffuse the light, reducing glare in the bathroom Integrated LED light source Installation hardware included Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes Dimmable KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for damp locations Dimensions Height: 9-3/8" Width: 24-3/16" Depth: 7-7/16" Backplate Height: 5" Backplate Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Bulb Type: Integrated LED Wattage: 23W Color Temperature: 3000K Lumens: 1100 Dimmable: Yes Average Lifespan: 50,000 hours Bath Bar Oil Rubbed Bronze